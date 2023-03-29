Fifth Third Bank Awarded on the Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 List

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been awarded on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 29 and can currently be viewed on the Fortune website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005849/en/

Fifth Third Bank named to Fortune's list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Innovation is core to who we are at Fifth Third and we’re proud to be recognized by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies. We invest in technology to empower our customers to do the things they need to do better, faster and with more control and efficiency,” said Tim Spence, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. "Focusing on our customers and the future is how we became the first bank in the U.S. to establish an online network of ATMs in 1977. Today, we innovate through our fintech platforms Dividend Finance and Provide, or Fifth Third Momentum Banking, a first-of-its-kind everyday banking solution that helps customers manage their everyday financial needs.”

Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents. The 300 US-companies with the highest score were awarded as America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005849/en/