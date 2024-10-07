Fifth Third Foundation Supports Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

The Fifth Third Foundation is proud to support the American Red Cross and local nonprofit organizations across the southeastern U.S. as they provide care, comfort and support to local communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

A longtime supporter of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, Fifth Third has contributed $350,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief, including $100,000 specifically designated to provide aid in the Carolinas.

Additionally, the Fifth Third Foundation has committed $125,000 to nine community-based nonprofits and food banks across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Florida that are providing support directly to local communities ravaged by the hurricane.

"Our hearts are heavy as the sheer devastation caused by Hurricane Helene becomes clearer across the Southeast,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer for Fifth Third. "The ways we show up for each other have always been a hallmark of Fifth Third. We consistently find ways to support our Fifth Third family and the wider community – through every challenge and every opportunity. We will continue to seek opportunities to provide support as our communities across the southeast recover.”

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope during what might be the worst days of people’s lives. Donations from Disaster Responder Program members like the Fifth Third Foundation enable the Red Cross to prepare communities for disasters big and small, respond whenever and wherever disasters occur and help families during the recovery process.

"Hurricane Helene has impacted the Carolinas in ways no one could have expected. The outpouring of support from our employees has been remarkable as we continue to find ways to help locally,” said Lee Fite, Fifth Third regional president for the Carolinas. "These commitments from the Fifth Third Foundation to both the American Red Cross and local non-profits are incredible investments in the recovery efforts. The rebuilding will take time, and we will remain steadfast in our support of our customers and employees who call the Carolinas home.”

Before Helene made landfall, hundreds of Red Cross disaster workers were deployed to the Southeastern United states from across the country. As of Oct. 2, the Red Cross has deployed over 1,200 disaster workforce volunteers to Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. In some of the hardest hit areas that are accessible, 60 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are distributing meals, water, and critical relief supplies. In the days and weeks to come, the Red Cross will work alongside community partners and local officials to ensure people get the assistance that they need to get back on their feet.

"Thanks to Fifth Third Foundation’s extraordinary support, the Red Cross is able to shelter and support families impacted by disasters big and small across the country,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are proud to count on supporters like Fifth Third Foundation as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to people left in need from more frequent and intense hurricanes, tornados and storms, worsening wildfires, home fires and other crises.”

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007257885/en/