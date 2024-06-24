Fifth Third Named 2024 National Best and Brightest in Wellness Winner by National Association for Business Resources

Fifth Third Bank is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The companies who made this list prioritize employee health, well-being, and workplace culture.

"We are committed to holistically supporting employees’ overall well-being, including their health and financial wellness, based on their input,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer. "We strive to offer innovative programs that make a real difference in their lives.”

In response to employees’ feedback from surveys, the Bank recently enhanced its adoption reimbursement benefit, bereavement leave and employee stock purchase plan. It also made updates to its wellness and employee assistance programs. The Bank also offers employees virtual and maternity concierge services in addition to on-site concierges in larger locations, as well as subsidized back-up care for children and elder adults.

The Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness winning companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by a leading wellness research firm. Each entry was examined statistically for quantitative and qualitative data. Each survey was scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness. They include outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs, noted that Fifth Third and the companies on the list have prioritized making a significant impact on their culture.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams in the Nation are programs of the National Association for Business Resources, and are presented in several markets: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit https://nationalbiz.org/best-and-brightest/nominations/ to obtain an application.

