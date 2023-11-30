Fifth Third Named to Top Lists by Forbes, Time

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the Forbes Best Brands for Customer Service 2024 list and TIME World’s Best Companies 2023 list. This is the first time Fifth Third Bank has been included on these lists.

To create its inaugural list of the Best Brands for Customer Service, Forbes partnered with data analytics company HundredX. The list featured those companies that prioritize white-glove service in the form of speed, problem-solving acumen and top-notch people skills. Honored brands consistently keep their customers satisfied.

Forbes’ ranking derives from a year-long online survey of 201,000 people who provided 4.2 million ratings on more than 3,000 brands.

The TIME list of World’s Best Companies 2023 award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc. The World's Best Companies 2023 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top performing companies across the globe. Organizations were chosen based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

Surveys were conducted in 58 countries, with data collected from approximately 150,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies and evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees. TIME and Statista Inc. evaluated companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2022. Organizations proving positive revenue growth from 2020 to 2022 were considered. Additionally, companies were evaluated based on sustainability data among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

