Fifth Third Opens Tampa, FL-based Fifth Third Wealth Advisors Office

Fifth Third Bank today announced the opening of its Tampa, FL-based Fifth Third Wealth Advisors office.

"Our adviser teams have the opportunity to take advantage of our flexible investment management platform while also providing access to additional services such as trust powers, credit and planning through Fifth Third Bank,” said Eric Housman, president Fifth Third Wealth Advisors. "We believe we offer the look, feel and nimbleness of an independent boutique backed by a top-performing regional bank.”

Targeting advisors across the country with books of business that exceed $1 billion, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors currently has advisor teams based in South Florida/Naples, Central Illinois/Springfield, Metro Atlanta, New York/Westchester County and Pennsylvania/Pittsburgh offices. While teams are based in these locations, advisors serve clients across the country regardless of geographic location.

Housman says that complete back-office support and dedicated onboarding resources provide advisors with a seamless transition. "We give our teams more time to focus on clients and deepening client relationships,” he added. Learn more about Fifth Third Wealth Advisors at FTWA.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Additional information about Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC is available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220871094/en/