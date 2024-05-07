Fifth Third Recognized as a Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Fifth Third Bank is proud to announce it has been named to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption list of 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. This recognition highlights employers that are leading the way in providing adoption and foster care benefits and recognizing the need for this life-changing support.

Fifth Third recently increased its adoption reimbursement to $15,000 per adopted child to support employees who want to build their families through adoption. This benefit can be used three times for a total of up to $45,000 in reimbursements.

"Growing a family looks different to different people,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. "We’re pleased to offer our employees a comprehensive, competitive benefits package that supports their families and their overall well-being.”

Fifth Third offers other family-friendly benefits, including a virtual, in-person and maternity concierge service, a generous paid time off program, parental bonding leave for all new parents, infertility coverage and subsidized back-up care for children and elders. Fifth Third was named to this list in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"The Foundation is pleased to recognize organizations like Fifth Third that are leading the way in making adoption and foster care supported options for every working parent,” said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "By offering best-in-class benefits, Fifth Third demonstrates the importance of being equitable to all the ways families are formed.”

The complete 2024 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and resources for employers can be viewed at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking.

More than 30 years ago, Dave Thomas led an initiative advocating for better adoption benefits in the workplace. The Foundation has carried that legacy forward through the Adoption-Friendly Workplace program. The Foundation recognizes organizations that offer best-in-class adoption and foster care benefits, offers a toolkit to help employers develop their policies and shares stories of impact. Learn more at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

