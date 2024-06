FIGS Appoints Sarah Oughtred As CFO

(RTTNews) - FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a medical apparel brand, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Sarah Oughtred as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Oughtred will join FIGS on July 29, and will become the company's CFO with effect from August 9.

As CFO, Oughtred will lead all aspects of finance, including FP&A and accounting, and will also lead data analytics.

Previously, Oughtred spent almost 17 years at lululemon, where she served in finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) since 2021.

Prior to lululemon, she spent three years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the audit and assurance practice.