Financial Advisor Thomas Mains Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Atlanta, GA

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Thomas (Tom) Mains has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. He joins the UBS Southeast Market, managed by Lane Strumlauf, and will be located in the firm’s Atlanta, Georgia Private Wealth Management office.

Tom joins an existing UBS Private Wealth advisor team, MLM Partners, which is led by John McColskey, Steve May and Jeff Lewis. MLM Partners joined UBS in late 2020 from J.P. Morgan Private Bank and has successfully grown their practice to oversee more than $6 billion in client assets. Together, they focus on delivering tailored solutions to help family offices, successful families and individuals meet their long-term objectives. As part of the team, Tom will leverage his extensive experience and knowledge, backed by the firm’s global reach and capabilities, to provide comprehensive wealth management services to his clients.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Tom to UBS, and are especially excited that he is joining John, Steve and Jeff to form an even stronger private wealth team dedicated to the success of our clients,” said Lane Strumlauf, UBS Southeast Market Executive. "Tom’s talent and experience are a great addition to our group in Atlanta, and we look forward to supporting him as he further grows his career at UBS.”

Tom Mains joins UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank. A seasoned financial advisor with over a decade of experience in wealth management, Tom has a proven track record of delivering personalized financial plans that align with his clients' individual goals and aspirations. In doing so, Tom has established himself as a trusted advisor among high-net-worth individuals seeking to protect and grow their wealth.

Prior to J.P. Morgan, Tom worked for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in Atlanta, where he was a credit associate in the firm’s Interest Rate and Foreign Exchange Marketing Group within their Capital Markets Division.

Tom earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science in Finance degree from Tulane University. He holds the series 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses. Outside of the office, Tom enjoys spending time with his family, staying active in his community, traveling and playing golf. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and two children.

