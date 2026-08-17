FingerMotion Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QLL8 / ISIN: US31788K1088

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17.08.2026 15:18:23

FingerMotion Names Chris Polimeni CFO

(RTTNews) - FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR), a mobile data and telecommunications services company, on Monday announced the appointment of Chris Polimeni as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, 2026.

Polimeni succeeds Lee Yew Hon, who has resigned from the position.

Polimeni has more than 35 years of financial experience, with expertise in M&A, capital raising, SEC reporting, financial planning and analysis, auditing and treasury management. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Avax One Technology Ltd., a position he has held since 2020.

The appointment follows FingerMotion's announcement earlier today that it had completed the acquisition of a 9.9% interest in Lyken AI Computing Inc., marking the company's formal entry into the enterprise AI compute market.

FingerMotion shares were up about 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.3050 on Friday.

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FingerMotion Inc Registered Shs 0,32 4,59% FingerMotion Inc Registered Shs

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