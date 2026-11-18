On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Firefly (NASDAQ:FLY) announced a rocket engine intellectual property and supply agreement valued at over $1.3 billion. The multiyear transaction provides significant nondilutive capital to expand manufacturing infrastructure. External validation from an industry customer underscores the technological moat surrounding its proprietary rocket engines. Three key takeaways from management's discussion stand out for long-term investors.

Firefly agreed to license its Miranda rocket engine technology and supply flight hardware to AST SpaceMobile, a satellite constellation developer. The agreement provides $800 million for intellectual property, including engine design rights, giving the business capital to expand production without issuing new stock.

Demand for Alpha, the company's small-lift launch vehicle, has outstripped near-term supply across commercial and national security customers. Management is transitioning to the Block II design configuration, an upgraded vehicle manufacturing model, to double factory output and satisfy backlogged orders.

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