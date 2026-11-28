The commercial space race is accelerating, demanding rapid innovation and reliable launch capabilities from private sector providers. Investors are now weighing whether to back Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) or Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) for their portfolios.

Firefly Aerospace focuses on versatile lunar delivery and in-space mobility systems, while Rocket Lab provides a vertically integrated suite of launch and satellite manufacturing services. As both companies scale their launch cadence and expand into more complex missions, understanding their different paths to profitability is essential for long-term investors assessing the future of orbital infrastructure.

Firefly Aerospace offers a range of services, from launch to lunar delivery, positioning itself as a vital partner for both government and commercial missions. Its Elytra spacecraft provides specialized in-space maneuverability and transport, which is a critical capability for modern orbital logistics and satellite servicing. The company maintains contracts with massive partners like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), though a $1.3 billion deal with AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) highlights its commercial reach, though customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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