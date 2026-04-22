First BanCorp Aktie
WKN: 923506 / ISIN: US3189101062
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22.04.2026 13:47:52
First Bancorp Earnings Up In Q1
(RTTNews) - First Bancorp (FBNC, FBP), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter of 2026, net income increased to $88.78 million from $77.06 million in the previous year.
Earnings and adjusted earnings per share were $0.57 versus $0.47 last year.
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $88.72 million from $77.06 million in the previous year.
Net interest income increased to $220.96 million from $212.40 million in the previous year.
Noninterest income jumped to $37.69 million from $35.73 million in the prior year.
Book value per share surged to $12.72 from $10.91 last year.
In the pre-market trading, First Bancorp is 1.29% higher at $24.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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