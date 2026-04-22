First Bancorp Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - First Bancorp (FBNC, FBP), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter of 2026, net income increased to $88.78 million from $77.06 million in the previous year.

Earnings and adjusted earnings per share were $0.57 versus $0.47 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $88.72 million from $77.06 million in the previous year.

Net interest income increased to $220.96 million from $212.40 million in the previous year.

Noninterest income jumped to $37.69 million from $35.73 million in the prior year.

Book value per share surged to $12.72 from $10.91 last year.

In the pre-market trading, First Bancorp is 1.29% higher at $24.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.