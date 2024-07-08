|
08.07.2024 22:21:00
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 24
First Internet Bancorp (the "Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
|
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
|
Date and Time:
|
Thursday, July 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Telephone Access:
|
1-888-259-6580 (U.S. toll free)
1-206-962-3782 (U.S. toll)
1-416-764-8624 (Toll)
Conference ID: 10885532
|
Telephone Replay:
|
1-877-674-7070 (U.S. toll free)
1-416-764-8692 (Toll)
Passcode: 885532 #
|
Webcast and Presentation Slides:
|
To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a financial holding company with assets of $5.3 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. First Internet Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK”. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about First Internet Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708364572/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Internet Bancorpmehr Nachrichten
|
23.04.24
|Ausblick: First Internet Bancorp informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: First Internet Bancorp stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Ausblick: First Internet Bancorp gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: First Internet Bancorp vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu First Internet Bancorpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Internet Bancorp
|28,50
|4,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: US-Börsen teilweise in Rekordlaune -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Montag nur seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.