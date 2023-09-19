|
19.09.2023 22:16:00
First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the "Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.
The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a financial holding company with assets of $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. First Internet Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK”. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about First Internet Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919338593/en/
