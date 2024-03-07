First Internet Bank Continues to Expand Small Business Administration Team

First Internet Bank announced today that Craig Simon has joined the organization as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. Mr. Simon will bring additional financial expertise to First Internet Bank’s rapidly-growing Small Business Administration (SBA) team, which has supported the Bank’s growth into a Top 10 lender for SBA 7(a) loans.

"Craig’s SBA and commercial lending experience will be instrumental in identifying and developing new business opportunities for our team,” said Mark Gibson, Vice President, National Sales Manager. "His deep understanding of the lending process and ability to clearly explain each step to borrowers will enable him to quickly and efficiently secure capital for our clients.”

"I am pleased to be joining one of the top SBA lenders in the nation and collaborating with a team that's completely customer-focused," said Simon. "Helping small businesses thrive has long been a passion of mine."

Mr. Simon comes to First Internet Bank from Pilot Bank and Lake Michigan Credit Union, where he supported the banks’ SBA lending and commercial relationship management operations. He also has a strong financial services background, having also worked with USAmeriBank, Regions Bank and Sunshine Bank. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master of Business Administration at the University of South Florida.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $5.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

