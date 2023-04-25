First Internet Bank Welcomes Lorraine Ortiz as Chief People Officer

First Internet Bank announced today that Lorraine (Lorrie) Ortiz has joined as Chief People Officer. She will be responsible for a range of talent strategies and human resource programs, including leading efforts to drive the company’s employee experience, diversity and inclusion initiatives and talent acquisition and development efforts.

"First Internet Bank has an award-winning workplace culture, and we are thrilled to bring Lorrie aboard to augment our Team First strategy and elevate our employee experience,” said Nicole Lorch, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Internet Bank. "Her expertise in leading human resources teams and her strong advocacy for employees will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class financial institution.”

"First Internet Bank is well known for its unique workplace,” noted Mrs. Ortiz. "I am excited to be a part of an outstanding organization, and look forward to making an already-exceptional work environment even better.”

A seasoned professional, Mrs. Ortiz brings nearly 25 years of leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Butler University, where she implemented the institution’s first strategic human resources department to serve the needs of 1,500 faculty and staff. Previous positions include roles as Vice President of Human Resources at Riley Children’s Health and Director of Human Resources – Retail Division at Goodwill Industries of Central and Southern Indiana. Mrs. Ortiz received her B.A. from Whittier College and J.D. from Santa Clara University.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

