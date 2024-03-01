Five Point Holdings Names Mike Alvarado As COO

(RTTNews) - Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH), Friday announced the appointment of Mike Alvarado as Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Alvarado will also continue to serve in his position as the company's Chief Legal Officer, Vice President and Secretary.

Alvarado has served as the company's Chief Legal Officer, Vice President and Secretary since May 2016. Prior to joining the management company, Alvarado spent nearly 20 years at Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP.

Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer of Five Point, said, "I am excited to announce Mike's appointment to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mike's career has been dedicated to real estate, and he has deep experience not only in master-planned community entitlement and development but also in a multitude of commercial segments, including industrial, office, and retail."