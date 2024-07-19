|
Fix Price Group Plc announces intended cancellation of GDRs listing on the London Stock Exchange
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
19 July 2024 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its intention to remove its Regulation S (ISIN US33835G2057) and Rule 144A (ISIN US33835G1067) global depositary receipts, representing interests in the Company’s shares (the “GDRs”), from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to cancel the trading of GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 19 August 2024.
The Company has recently reassessed the feasibility of the maintenance of listing of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and, having regard to the suspension of the GDRs’ admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange since 3 March 2022 with no indication of the likely resumption in the near term, the Company concluded that the maintenance of such listing is not a strategic priority for the Company.
The existing listing of the Company’s GDRs on the Astana International Exchange under the symbol “FIXP.Y” is expected to continue.
