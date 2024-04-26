|
26.04.2024 15:45:08
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report
26 April 2024 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Company`s website at
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|318318
|EQS News ID:
|1890923
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
