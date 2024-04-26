Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

26-Apr-2024





26 April 2024 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Company`s website at

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.