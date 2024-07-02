|
02.07.2024 16:30:04
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens 300th store in Kazakhstan
|
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
The Company plans to expand its store footprint in Kazakhstan by 40 stores in 2024
2 July 2024 – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has announced the launch of its 300th store in Kazakhstan. The anniversary outlet opened in Almaty.
As of 30 June 2024, Fix Price operated 304 stores across Kazakhstan, including 287 Company-operated and 17 franchise stores located in 19 regions and 55 cities, towns, and localities, with the total selling area exceeding 66,000 sq. m. Top regions by the number of Fix Price outlets include Astana (43), Karaganda (38) and Pavlodar (33) regions, and Almaty (30).
Although the Company generally maintains standardised assortment mix, Fix Price outlets in Kazakhstan sell locally manufactured goods as well. For instance, the shares of locally made household chemicals and food products in sales (in volume terms) were 4% and 8% respectively in the first half of 2024. In order to optimise the work with the local assortment, the Company leased a distribution centre in Astana in 2023.
Fix Price provides jobs to 1,900 employees in Kazakhstan.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|331627
|EQS News ID:
|1938209
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
