Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price opens 300th store in Kazakhstan



FIX PRICE OPENS 300TH STORE IN KAZAKHSTAN

The Company plans to expand its store footprint in Kazakhstan by 40 stores in 2024

2 July 2024 – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has announced the launch of its 300th store in Kazakhstan. The anniversary outlet opened in Almaty.

As of 30 June 2024, Fix Price operated 304 stores across Kazakhstan, including 287 Company-operated and 17 franchise stores located in 19 regions and 55 cities, towns, and localities, with the total selling area exceeding 66,000 sq. m. Top regions by the number of Fix Price outlets include Astana (43), Karaganda (38) and Pavlodar (33) regions, and Almaty (30).

“We see solid growth potential for Fix Price in Kazakhstan. We expanded our store network by 24 outlets in the first half of 2024 and plan to open 16 additional stores by the end of the year (net openings). Apart from offline development, we enhance our online presence through integration with marketplace partners and availability of click-and-collect options. The dynamic growth of our loyalty program – up 30% from the beginning of the year to 740 thousand members in June 2024 – is a testimony to our product and price offering appeal to the consumers in this attractive market.” Dmitry Kirsanov, Managing Director, Fix Price Group

Although the Company generally maintains standardised assortment mix, Fix Price outlets in Kazakhstan sell locally manufactured goods as well. For instance, the shares of locally made household chemicals and food products in sales (in volume terms) were 4% and 8% respectively in the first half of 2024. In order to optimise the work with the local assortment, the Company leased a distribution centre in Astana in 2023.

Fix Price provides jobs to 1,900 employees in Kazakhstan.