FLOR Launches Area Rug Collaboration with Fashion Designer Trina Turk

FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, launches its new collaboration with Trina Turk, the ready-to-wear fashion designer known for bright colors and bold patterns. The Trina Turk X FLOR area rug collection includes five unique products that bring the designer’s signature style into interior spaces, influenced by her global travels and love for vintage materials.

"Partnering with FLOR has been a great experience and a perfect fit for us as both brands have an affinity for color and patterns, allowing customers to be expressive with their design choices,” said Trina Turk. "The patterns and colors seen in the Trina Turk X FLOR collection are a wonderful reflection of my style as a designer – offering quiet, neutral options and bright and bold options that play with texture. We had a lot of fun putting together this collection, evident in the beautiful area rug styles we landed on.”

Trina Turk built her brand on print, color, and optimism, which is reflected in the carpet tile styles of the collection. FLOR, embodying a commitment to being smart, beautiful, and responsible, has many natural synergies with the fashion design brand. The collection – available now at FLOR.com – features five carpet tile styles. They are:

California Dreaming: Pairing a classic trellis pattern with the mid-century breeze block motif, this style epitomizes Palms Springs. It’s available in Teal, Pink, Tawny, Persimmon, Chalk, and Maize.

Pairing a classic trellis pattern with the mid-century breeze block motif, this style epitomizes Palms Springs. It’s available in Teal, Pink, Tawny, Persimmon, Chalk, and Maize. Here Comes the Sun: Featuring a radiating sunbeam-inspired pattern available in Blush, Bright White/Gold, Light Blue, and Marigold, this style brings a mid-century edge to an iconic Trina Turk design.

Featuring a radiating sunbeam-inspired pattern available in Blush, Bright White/Gold, Light Blue, and Marigold, this style brings a mid-century edge to an iconic Trina Turk design. Racquet Club: Inspired by a cane weaving pattern, this style can provide a bold accent in its Kiwi or Marigold colorway or serve as a textured neutral in Eggnog or Wheat.

Inspired by a cane weaving pattern, this style can provide a bold accent in its Kiwi or Marigold colorway or serve as a textured neutral in Eggnog or Wheat. Twin Palms: Another mid-century moment, Twin Palms features a classic Trina Turk and Mr Turk pattern of geometric stripes. Its bright colorways – Teal, Maize, Tidal, and Pink – will add a pop of whimsy to any space, while its Tundra and Black colorways can be a neutral base.

Another mid-century moment, Twin Palms features a classic Trina Turk and Mr Turk pattern of geometric stripes. Its bright colorways – Teal, Maize, Tidal, and Pink – will add a pop of whimsy to any space, while its Tundra and Black colorways can be a neutral base. Spiral Out: With its textured approach to lines and movement, this style is the perfect area rug addition for any home. It’s available in Cocoa, Midnight, Flint, Topaz, and Dune, representing the true neutral of the collection.

"Creating this collection was every designer’s dream because the Trina Turk and FLOR teams became true collaborators, resulting in fun, stylish, and timeless area rug products,” said Katherine Cohen, Associate Creative Director at FLOR. "We were able to explore Trina’s vintage room in her design studio to browse and source patterns that we felt reflected FLOR and Trina Turk. The collection brings together two brands committed to supporting their customers and creating beautiful and on-trend concepts.”

The collection is displayed throughout Modernism Week, which begins today in Palm Springs, CA. It is available now for purchase on FLOR.com/TrinaTurk.

About FLOR

FLOR®, the specialty design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

About Trina Turk

A California local, Trina Turk is inspired by the Golden State’s multicultural mix, creativity, architecture, and landscape. Trina’s modern and optimistic outlook meld graphic pattern and vivid hues with a California confidence. Founded in 1995 by Trina and her late husband, photographer Jonathan Skow, as a women’s clothing collection, Trina Turk has evolved into a print and color driven lifestyle brand, now including swimwear, Mr Turk menswear, eyewear and home goods.

The first retail store opened in Palm Springs, CA in 2002. Trina Turk is an active philanthropist, giving back by contributing to arts, healthcare, education, and architectural preservation causes. Trina Turk / Mr Turk boutiques are located in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Trina Turk and Mr Turk can be found online at http://www.trinaturk.com

@trinaturk

@mrturk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215418567/en/