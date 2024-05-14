FLOR Launches New Area Rug Styles to Usher in the Summer Season

FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today launches its Summer Collection inspired by the trends of the season, featuring a range of bold patterns and soothing neutrals to let individual design personalities shine. The collection includes new carpet tile styles that emphasize artful living by experimenting with unique prints, curved edges, and gentle hues.

The latest Summer Collection launches include:

Into The Wild : An area rug style that is sure to bring the glitz and glamour to any interior space. Let your imagination run wild with a boldly refined animal print, offered in Wheat and Black.

: An area rug style that is sure to bring the glitz and glamour to any interior space. Let your imagination run wild with a boldly refined animal print, offered in Wheat and Black. Penny For Your Thoughts : Bring your style full circle with this area rug style featuring playful dots and round shapes. Offered in Black, Coral, and Navy, nothing beats a fresh take on a classic pattern.

: Bring your style full circle with this area rug style featuring playful dots and round shapes. Offered in Black, Coral, and Navy, nothing beats a fresh take on a classic pattern. Out Of Line: Inspired by the ocean’s color palette, this area rug style helps you sit back and relax. With a refined take on the beach’s coastal charm, its Chalk, Teal, Terracotta, and Granite colorways are perfect for summer.

"With summer right around the corner, we know our customers will be looking to revamp their spaces by incorporating design pieces that fit their style,” said Kelly Simcox, Head of Global Design at Interface. "Our latest collection has something for everyone, whether you’re looking to add a bit of pattern and drama to an understated room or create a soothing space with calming neutrals. We want your spaces to reflect who you are!”

Design Expression in Three Unique Ways

All FLOR area rugs are made of individual carpet tiles, which allows for endless design possibilities. Customers can mix and match styles, colors, and cuts to create their perfect match.

The brand offers customers three distinct ways to shop their favorite styles, including:

Carpet Tiles : FLOR offers carpet tiles in a wide range of colors and patterns. Customers can create a unique rug designed for the ways they live, work, and play.

FLOR offers carpet tiles in a wide range of colors and patterns. Customers can create a unique rug designed for the ways they live, work, and play. Signature Rugs : These pre-designed rugs take the guesswork out of shopping. FLOR provides the design and the number of carpet tiles needed – customers can choose a size, put it together, and enjoy.

These pre-designed rugs take the guesswork out of shopping. FLOR provides the design and the number of carpet tiles needed – customers can choose a size, put it together, and enjoy. Custom Designs: Customers can craft a custom rug with FLOR’s online Design Studio, offering them the ability to experiment with colors, cuts, patterns, and sizes to make their dream rug a reality.

"Our innovative carpet tile-based system is the perfect design solution for everyone. From those who want the ease of a pre-designed rug style to the DIY expert with an eye for custom creations, we make it easy for customers to create beautiful and functional interior spaces,” said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. "The Summer Collection features new patterns that further expand our portfolio of area rugs inspired by today’s trends.”

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514893115/en/