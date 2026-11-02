Flowco Expands Share Repurchase Program To $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - Oilfield equipment and services company Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) announced on Monday that its board has approved a $150 million increase to its existing share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $200 million.

The company said it has repurchased about $31.5 million of shares under the existing buyback program before the increase.

Flowco said the expanded share repurchase program has no expiration date.

Joe Bob Edwards, President and CEO of Flowco, stated, "The Board's approval of an increase in our share repurchase authorization to $200 million reflects our shared confidence in Flowco's business model, financial strength and long-term outlook".

Shares of Flowco up 0.65% to $20.12 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session down 0.20%.