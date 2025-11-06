Flowers Foods Aktie
WKN: 632326 / ISIN: US3434981011
|
06.11.2025 22:39:47
Flowers Foods Inc Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $39.53 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $64.98 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Flowers Foods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $48.67 million or $0.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $1.22 billion from $1.19 billion last year.
Flowers Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $39.53 Mln. vs. $64.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.22 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.08
Analysen zu Flowers Foods Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Flowers Foods Inc.
|10,10
|-2,88%
