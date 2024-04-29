Fluor and SunCoke Energy Renew Maintenance and Capital Project Contract

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and longstanding client SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SunCoke) have announced a seven-year contract extension at its five coke plants in the United States. Fluor will recognize the undisclosed value of the contract as a new award in the first quarter of 2024.

SunCoke Energy coke oven (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2017, Fluor’s Operations & Maintenance business, now Plant & Facility Services, has provided maintenance and small capital project services to support SunCoke’s reliable, efficient delivery of high-quality coke to its steelmaking customers.

"Fluor and SunCoke have established a strong partnership over the last seven years, and we look forward to continuing to support SunCoke’s investment in maintaining their assets,” said Dale Barnard, President of Fluor’s Plant & Facility Services business. "We appreciate and value the trust that SunCoke has in Fluor, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

The SunCoke plants are located in Illinois, Indiana and Virginia, with two in Ohio.

Fluor’s Plant & Facility Services business delivers maintenance and reliability solutions; asset management technology; and small capital project services to more than 85 sites in North America. It has extensive experience in plant optimization and multi-site execution.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

