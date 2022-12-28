Fluor Announces Full Redemption of Its 1.750% Senior Notes Due 2023

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) (the "Company” or "Fluor”) announced today that it will redeem in full the entire outstanding €128,970,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.750% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP Number: 343412 AE2 and ISIN Number: XS1382385471) (the "Notes”) on January 31, 2023. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes. The Notes are held though Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear”) and Clearstream Banking, société anonyme ("Clearstream”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear and Clearstream. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., (successor in interest to Wells Fargo Bank National Association), is acting as trustee and can be contacted by calling 1-800-344-5128. Citibank, N.A., London Branch is acting as paying agent.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.

