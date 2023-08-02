Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design Contract for LanzaTech Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by LanzaTech UK Limited to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for one of the United Kingdom’s (UK) first planned commercial sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facilities in Port Talbot, Wales. Fluor recognized the award in the second quarter of 2023.

Fluor will help advance LanzaTech’s Project DRAGON – which stands for Decarbonizing and Reimagining Aviation for the Goal of Netzero – to convert locally derived waste gases to ethanol. The ethanol can then be converted into SAF, meeting the UK government’s mandate that at least 10% of jet fuel should be made from sustainable feedstock by 2030.

"Decarbonizing aviation fuel will aid the aviation industry in meeting its net zero carbon emission goals,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. "We are confident that Fluor’s renewable fuels expertise paired with LanzaTech’s carbon capture and utilization technology can help accelerate the energy transition in this important sector.”

SAF can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% when compared with conventional fossil jet fuel.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#EnergySolutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802299433/en/