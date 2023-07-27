27.07.2023 22:04:00

Fluor Awarded More Than $1 Billion in Life Sciences Contracts

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been awarded a $487 million biotech expansion project in Denmark and is also mobilizing resources in the central U.S. for the first phase of a new life sciences production facility valued at $574 million. Fluor will recognize these reimbursable contracts in the second quarter backlog.

"We are excited to see the significant investments being made globally in the production of cutting-edge technologies and pharmaceuticals that will improve the lives of billions of people,” said Richard Meserole, president of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business. "Delivering these projects will help to increase the speed-to-market and meet the overwhelming demand for new medicines.”

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ATLS

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluor Corp. 27,56 -1,82% Fluor Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen