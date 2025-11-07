Fluor Aktie

Fluor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.11.2025 12:21:57

Fluor Boosts FY25 Outlook As Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $2.10 to $2.25 per share from the prior guidance range of $1.95 to $2.15 per share.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $697 million or $4.30 per share, compared to net income of $54 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.68 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.37 billion from $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.45 per share on revenues of $4.20 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluor Corp. 39,68 1,56% Fluor Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
02:47 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen