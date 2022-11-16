Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
16.11.2022 16:39:00

Fluor Breaks Ground on I-35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and officials from the Texas Department of Transportation broke ground yesterday on the Interstate 35 (I-35) Capital Express South project in Austin, Texas. Fluor was awarded the project in the second quarter of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006377/en/

Fluor, Texas Department of Transportation and other team members break ground on the I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin yesterday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor, Texas Department of Transportation and other team members break ground on the I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin yesterday. (Photo: Business Wire)

"It is always gratifying to break ground on a new project that will provide relief from traffic congestion and improve mobility and safety,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. "This project reinforces Fluor’s commitment to deliver quality infrastructure and supports economic development and commerce in Texas. This is the first in a series of vital infrastructure projects to rebuild the I-35 corridor in response to business and population expansion in Austin, one of the country’s fastest growing regions.”

Interstate 35 through Austin is one of the most traveled interstates in Texas and serves as the backbone of the local, regional and national transportation network. This section of the interstate serves more than 150,000 vehicles per day.

Substantial completion is anticipated in early 2028.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluor Corp. 32,53 1,28% Fluor Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konsolidierungsbewegung am Markt: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich tiefer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen