Fluor Completes Bayer’s First Global Cell Therapy Launch Facility in Berkeley, California

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has completed construction of Bayer’s first global Cell Therapy Launch Facility in Berkeley, California. Completion was celebrated October 10, 2023, at the new facility with local officials, dignitaries, Bayer employees and clients.

This press release features multimedia.

Bayer's first global Cell Therapy Launch Facility was recently completed by Fluor Corporation. The new, state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing facility will be used to produce cell therapies for neurological degenerative disorders, cardiovascular disease and other unmet medical needs.

"Fluor’s innovative plant layout and modularized construction approach allowed this facility to be built safely and with capital efficiency,” said Richard Meserole, president of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business line. "The project was phased to allow start-up activities to commence as needed to support production timeline.”

The new state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing facility will be used to produce cell therapies for neurological degenerative disorders, cardiovascular disease and other unmet medical needs.

Fluor’s scope of work included the engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation for the facility.

Fluor also completed construction of Bayer’s state-of-the-art Single Use Technology biopharmaceutical manufacturing Cell Culture Technology Center (CCTC) in 2021. The CCTC supports Bayer’s teams producing multiple biologic therapies.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

