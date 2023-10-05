|
05.10.2023 12:50:00
Fluor Corporation to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, November 3rd, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to market open that day.
The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at +1 888-800-3960 (U.S./Canada) or +1 646-307-1852. The conference ID is 4438700.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
