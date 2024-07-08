Fluor Joint Venture Moves One Step Closer to Completion and Startup of LNG Canada Train One with Placement of Final Weld

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is pleased to announce completion of the final weld on the first production train at the LNG Canada project, in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. This marks a pivotal moment in the construction of one of the largest energy projects in Canadian history.

Members of the Outside Battery Limits Closure Weld Team following completion of the final weld on the first production train at the LNG Canada project, in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

The final weld took 48 hours of continuous work from teams of welders working in shifts. More than 380 pipe welders have worked on the project since construction began in 2018.

Fluor and JGC Corporation make up the JGC-Fluor joint venture, which is delivering multiple aspects of the LNG Canada megaproject, including engineering, procurement, fabrication and delivery of modules, as well as construction of the project's infrastructure and utilities, marine structures and LNG storage tank.

"The significance of achieving the last weld to support Train One completion is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the JGC-Fluor project team, subcontractors and a skilled and dedicated workforce,” said Jim Breuer, President of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. "We are now one step closer to the introduction of gas and start-up.”

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation. The project will have an initial capacity to produce 12.7 metric tonnes (14 million tons) of LNG per year with first shipment expected by the middle of 2025.

