Fluor-led Joint Venture Breaks Ground on Phase 1 of I-35 NEX South Project in San Antonio

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road – Lone Star Constructors, NEX – has broken ground on Phase 1 of the Interstate 35 (I-35) Northeast Expansion (NEX) South project in San Antonio, Texas, for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Fluor was awarded the $700 million design-build project in the second quarter of 2023.

(From left to right): Charles Benavidez, TxDOT San Antonio District Engineer; Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, State Representative for Texas House District 120; J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., Chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission; Grant Moody, Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3; Marc D. Williams, TxDOT Executive Director; Shawn West, President, Fluor Infrastructure; Pike Riegert, Project Manager, Lone Star Constructors, NEX (Photo: Business Wire)

"Phase 1 of the I-35 NEX South project builds on Fluor’s more than two decades of work helping TxDOT improve safety and vehicular mobility across the state,” said Shawn West, President of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. "This project reinforces Fluor’s commitment to deliver quality infrastructure and supports economic development and commerce in Texas.”

The I-35 corridor is one of the most traveled interstates in Texas and serves more than 150,000 vehicles per day.

Phase 1 of the I-35 NEX South project includes the addition of three elevated lanes, including two mainlanes and one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction, from the I-35/I-410 South interchange to the I-35/I-410 North interchange along I-35.

Substantial completion is anticipated in early 2028.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

