Fluor-Led Southern Gateway Project Opens to Traffic in Dallas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has completed construction for the Interstate 35-E (I-35E) and U.S. 67 Southern Gateway project in Dallas with all highway lanes officially dedicated and open to traffic. The Fluor-led joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., was selected in 2017 by the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) as the design-build and capital maintenance team for the $666 million reconstruction and improvement project located along Interstate 35E and U.S. 67 in Dallas. Completion of the project was celebrated yesterday with the official opening of the road to the public.

"This is one of the many vital infrastructure projects to improve the I-35E corridor in Dallas in response to business and population expansion in one of the country’s most dynamic regions,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. "The reconstruction provides traffic congestion relief, improved safety and increased mobility. This project builds on Fluor’s history of successfully delivering vital infrastructure in Texas and reinforces the strength of our commitment to our state and local partners.”

The 10-mile stretch of road included the reconstruction and widening of both general purpose and non-tolled managed lanes on I-35E between U.S. 67 and Interstate 30 (I-30) and on U.S. 67 between Interstate 20 (I-20) and I-35E, all located within the city of Dallas and Dallas County.

Fluor has been designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 20 years and is currently managing the I-635 LBJ East and I-35 East projects in Dallas; the Oak Hill Parkway and I-35 Capital Express South projects in Austin; and performing capital maintenance for the Horseshoe project in Dallas.

