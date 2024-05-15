Fluor Opens Second Office in India to Increase Execution Capacity

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has opened a new office in Vadodara, India, to support growth of its global project execution. Fluor senior management and personnel gathered today at the new location, at the Notus IT Park, to commemorate the event. Fluor has maintained a presence in India since 1995 and currently has approximately 1,600 personnel at its office in New Delhi.

Fluor’s Vadodara office will supplement its New Delhi operations with approximately 300 new employees supporting projects around the world in advanced manufacturing, advanced technologies, critical minerals, data centers, energy, infrastructure, life sciences, mining and metals, and semiconductors.

"Fluor’s expansion into Vadodara underscores our commitment to India, allowing us to grow our global execution excellence by tapping into the large pool of talent from the existing workforce and many universities in this part of the country,” said Dan Spinks, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. "Fluor is building a better world by meeting the needs of our clients with safety, quality, reliability and sustainability across a range of markets and projects.”

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

