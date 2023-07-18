Fluor Reaches Significant Milestone on LNG Canada Project

With the arrival of the last module by ship from its fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has completed the module fabrication program on the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. This significant milestone marks the completion of a critical phase in the construction of a large terminal for the liquefication, storage and loading of liquified natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets.

"Fluor's role on the LNG Canada Project underscores our commitment to delivering complex energy and chemicals projects for our clients around the world," said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. "Liquified natural gas is essential to the energy transition as it displaces higher carbon forms of energy. We are proud to build Canada’s first large LNG export facility, which will support global energy security."

Fluor, along with its joint venture partner JGC Corporation, is delivering multiple aspects of the LNG Canada project, including engineering, procurement, fabrication and delivery of modules, and construction of the project's infrastructure and utilities, marine structures and LNG storage tank.

The first major module, measuring 145 feet tall and weighing more than 5,000 tons was received in March 2022. Overall, a total of 215 modules of varying sizes have been received and are being set at the project site. The final module arrived yesterday morning.

"Completing the module fabrication program is a major achievement for the LNG Canada Project," said Pierre Bechelany, president of Fluor’s LNG business. "This accomplishment highlights the success of the innovative approach of modular construction, which has enabled us to advance construction activities on-site while working with local communities, a skilled local workforce, and limiting environmental impacts."

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation. The project will have an initial capacity to produce 14 million tons of LNG per year. First shipment of LNG is scheduled for mid-decade.

