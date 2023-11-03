Fluor Selected by BHP for Stage 2 of Multibillion-Dollar Jansen Potash Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its Mining & Metals business has been selected by BHP Canada to develop Stage 2 of its multibillion-dollar Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Fluor expects to recognize its undisclosed reimbursable contract value in the fourth quarter of 2023.

BHP Canada’s Jansen potash project site in Saskatchewan. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Fluor is excited to be selected to partner with BHP to deliver this sustainable program that is critical for food security,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. "This award is a testament to our track record of successfully delivering complex mega-projects, coupled with our expertise in fertilizer production and execution capability in western Canada.”

Potash is essential in supporting eco-friendly agriculture. Approximately 95% of potash is used in fertilizers to support plant growth, increase crop yield and disease resistance, and enhance water preservation.

When completed, the Jansen site will be capable of producing approximately 8.5 million tonnes of potash per year. It will be one of the largest and most sustainable potash mines in the world.

Project execution is scheduled to begin later this month.

The project will be managed through Fluor’s Calgary and Vancouver, Canada, offices.

About Fluor Corporation

