Fluor Selected for Position on Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract III

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been awarded a position on the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract III by the United States Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. As one of six companies selected for the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor is eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $2 billion for up to 102 months.

The contract provides for the ability to quickly deliver short-term facility support services in response to natural disasters, humanitarian efforts or military actions. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world, including remote locations.

"This award builds on our more than 100-year history of providing services to U.S. government and commercial clients often in some of the toughest and most remote environments in the world,” said Tom D’Agostino, Group President of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. "The contract’s scope of work fits well with what we do best – providing high quality and rapid response of contingency construction, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery support in difficult and demanding situations. We look forward to continuing our work with the Navy and Marine Corps through this contract.”

NAVFAC, the oldest of the United States Navy's System Commands, is committed to Navy and Marine Corps combat readiness.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

