Fluor Selected for Skouries Project in Greece

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was selected by Hellas Gold Single Member S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corp., to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its Skouries gold-copper mining project located within the Halkidiki Peninsula of Greece. Fluor booked its share of the $845 million project investment value in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The execution of this project will build on Fluor’s technical expertise in large-scale gold and copper projects,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. "Fluor is excited to be a part of this important project that will drive economic development in the region and provide the essential raw materials to support the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Fluor's scope of work includes infrastructure, non-process facilities, process area and tailings filtration. The project is expected to produce, on average, 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper annually over its initial 20-year mine life.

Fluor’s Vancouver office will serve as the lead office for the project with support from its New Delhi and Calgary offices. Onshore construction management and detailed engineering will be led by Fluor’s office in Greece and executed by a consortium of Greece-based engineering service providers managed on the owner’s behalf.

At construction peak, the project is expected to employ up to 800 local construction workers and create 1,400 long-term jobs over the 20-year life of mine. Construction will begin in 2023 with a total project duration for 2.5 to 3 years and the first production expected in the second half of 2025.

