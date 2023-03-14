|
Fluor Sells AMECO South America to STRACON Group
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company sold its AMECO South America business, which includes assets in Chile and Peru, to STRACON Group, a diversified strategic partner to the mining sector in the Americas.
This transaction marks the completion of the AMECO divestiture which was a strategic initiative to allow Fluor to focus on its core businesses and capital priorities. Previous AMECO divestitures included company assets in Africa, the Caribbean, Mexico and North America.
AMECO South America is a provider of integrated mobile equipment services, solutions and rentals that serves ongoing operations and capital projects in the mining industry.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
