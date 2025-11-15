Fluor Aktie
WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022
|
15.11.2025 10:05:00
Fluor Stock Has Been Volatile Lately. Is the Texas-Based Company Worth the Risk?
2025 has felt more like a boat in a storm for investors in Fluor (NYSE: FLR), a global construction business that's accustomed to dealing with concrete and steel. In the past seven months alone, the Irving, Texas-based company has seen its stock go from a 40% slump in April to a 20% gain in July followed by another 20% plunge in August. Most recently, the stock has had to claw its way back to "only" a 7% year-to-date loss.With a $7.3 billion market cap, Fluor is not only the smallest of six Construction & Engineering (C&E) industry stocks in the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: MDY); it's also the only one that is still in the red for the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
