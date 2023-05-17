Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Joe Brennan, chief financial officer and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on June 1 in Boston, MA.

Vertical Research Partners Virtual SMID Innovators Conference – Curt Graham, Vice President, Office of Technology and Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on June 6. The company will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by analyst Mike Dudas on the same day at 2:45 p.m. Eastern.

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Jason Landkamer, head of investor relations, will meet with investors during the conference on June 8 in New York, NY.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#corp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005195/en/