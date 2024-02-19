Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced that Jason Landkamer, Executive Director- Investor Relations will be hosting one on one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Barclay’s Industrial Select Conference - February 21 in Miami Beach, FL at Loews Miami Beach

February 21 in Miami Beach, FL at Loews Miami Beach Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference - February 22 in Miami Beach, FL at the Ritz Carlton South Beach

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219883623/en/