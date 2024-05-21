21.05.2024 14:30:00

Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference - Joe Brennan, Chief Financial Officer and Jason Landkamer, Executive Director, Investor Relations, will host one on one meetings on May 30 in Boston, MA.
  • Vertical Research Virtual SMID Innovators Conference – Anthony Morgan, Group President of Urban Solutions and Jason Landkamer, Executive Director, Investor Relations will participate in a virtual fireside chat on June 3.
  • Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Richard Meserole, President of Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences and Jason Landkamer, Executive Director, Investor Relations, will meet with investors on June 5 in New York, NY.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

