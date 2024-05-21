Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference - Joe Brennan, Chief Financial Officer and Jason Landkamer, Executive Director, Investor Relations, will host one on one meetings on May 30 in Boston, MA.

Vertical Research Virtual SMID Innovators Conference – Anthony Morgan, Group President of Urban Solutions and Jason Landkamer, Executive Director, Investor Relations will participate in a virtual fireside chat on June 3.

Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Richard Meserole, President of Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences and Jason Landkamer, Executive Director, Investor Relations, will meet with investors on June 5 in New York, NY.

