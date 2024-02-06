Fluor’s Econamine FG PlusSM Carbon Capture Technology Selected to Reduce CO2 Emissions at Chevron Facility

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Chevron New Energies has signed a license agreement with Fluor to use its proprietary Econamine FG PlusSM carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions at Chevron’s Eastridge Cogeneration facility in Kern County, California. Fluor recognized the undisclosed license award in the fourth quarter.

"We are pleased to help Chevron achieve their CO 2 reduction goals through the use of our carbon capture technology,” said Jim Breuer, Group President of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business segment. "We are seeing significant activity across the globe in carbon capture and are pleased to employ our Econamine FG Plus technology to this important project.”

When installed, Fluor’s carbon capture solution is expected to reduce the Eastridge facility’s carbon emissions by approximately 95%. As part of the licensing agreement, Fluor will develop a process design package, supply proprietary equipment and provide technical support services throughout various stages of the project.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

