Following Olympic gold medalists Pan Zhanle and Zheng Qinwen, the Chinese Artistic Swimming Team has made history by winning China's first-ever Olympic gold medal in artistic swimming! This historic breakthrough has ignited a wave of national pride and excitement, with millions of Chinese celebrating this momentous victory.

As the official partner of the Chinese Artistic Swimming Team, Cosmo Lady, a leading Chinese intimate wear brand, is sharing in this glory in its own unique way. Starting from August 5th, a stylish bus themed in the official brand color "Cosmo Pink" has been touring iconic landmarks in Paris, such as Eiffel Tower and the L'Arc de Triomphe. This initiative has not only instilled a deep sense of pride among Chinese fans abroad, but also garnered unanimous praise from audiences both at home and abroad.

The Team has spent a decade honing their skills, bringing honors to the nation while showcasing the tenacity of Chinese athletes on the world stage. As the official partner of the Team, Cosmo Lady shares in the immense pride and honor felt by 1.4 billion Chinese.

Mr. Zheng Yaonan, Chairman of Cosmo Lady, stated: "Cosmo Lady is committed to delivering champion-level design, crafting products of unparalleled quality, and providing service befitting a gold medalist, empowering every woman to radiate confidence and beauty.” Believing in the team's ability to achieve ongoing remarkable results, Cosmo Lady is committed to delivering even more surprises through exceptional quality, positioning itself as an industry leader and showcasing the allure of Chinese brands to the world.

