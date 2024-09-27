|
27.09.2024 14:33:00
Following the Hindenburg Report, What Will Super Micro Computer Stock Do After Its Much-Awaited Stock Split?
Stock splits have been a major part of market activity this year, with high-profile names like Nvidia and Walmart launching such operations. And, as you can see from my examples, they've spanned industries from technology to retail and beyond.Why do investors get so excited about stock splits? Well, they lower the per-share prices of often high-flying and popular players, making it easier for a broader range of investors to get in on these stocks. And a stock split often can be viewed as a positive sign from management, suggesting belief in the ability of the stock to soar once again. Though, keep in mind that a stock split does not change the value of a stock or of any individual's holdings. You end up with more shares at a lower price.Investors have gotten excited about stock splits this year, and in many cases, this has helped drive these particular stocks higher from the announcement date to the actual split. For example, Nvidia soared almost 30% during that period. But one stock in particular has been an exception, and that's the one involved in the market's next big stock split, set for Sept. 30. I'm talking about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). The stock fell in recent weeks due to a short-seller's report alleging troubles at the company and extended losses late this week on a press report of a possible Justice Department probe. What direction will this top artificial intelligence (AI) stock take after its stock split? Let's look for some answers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
