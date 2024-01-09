For Fifth Consecutive Year, Fifth Third Private Bank Recognized as Best Private Bank

Fifth Third Private Bank, a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, was named for the fifth consecutive year as a Best Private Bank (US, Regional). In addition, the Private Bank was named Best Private Bank for Entrepreneurs (Globally) for the first year. The honors were announced by Global Finance for the 2024 World’s Best Private Bank Awards.

For the fifth consecutive year, Fifth Third Private Bank has been recognized as Best Private Bank by Global Finance for the 2024 World’s Best Private Bank Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"These accolades are a trusted standard of excellence in the global wealth community, and they demonstrate our steadfast commitment to clients,” said Kristine Garrett, group regional president and head, wealth and asset management, Fifth Third Bank. "Regardless of the environment or economic cycle, our clients can rely on us to bring insight and customized wealth strategies. We invest time to grow deep, meaningful relationships as part of our ongoing, consultative approach.”

Global Finance’s editorial board selected the winners for the Private Bank Awards with input from executives and industry insiders. The editors also use information from entries submitted by banks, in addition to independent research, to evaluate a series of objective and subjective factors. This year’s ratings were based on performance during the period covering July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

Global Finance was founded in 1987. Its Private Bank Awards honor banks that best serve the specialized needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth. The winners are not always the biggest institutions, but rather the best—those with qualities that individuals rate highly when choosing a provider.

