Ford Motor Aktie

Ford Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.11.2025 23:24:34

Ford May Scrap F-150 Lightning As Aluminum Shortage And Low EV Demand Hit Production

(RTTNews) - According to a Wall Street Journal report, Ford's flagship electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, may not have a bright future as the carmaker struggles with supply issues and lower-than-expected demand for EV trucks.

After aluminum production was halted by a fire at a supplier in New York, the Lightning, which was introduced with great fanfare as a smoother and more efficient version of America's best-selling truck, has been sidelined in recent weeks. According to Ford, the disruption might cost the business up to $2 billion.

Ford stressed that the Lightning is still the best-selling electric pickup in the US, surpassing competitors from Tesla, GM, and Rivian, even though the company declined to comment on the report that executives are considering discontinuing the model.

Although no timeframe was given, the company stated that it has enough inventory and will resume production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center when the time is appropriate.

The larger context of the industry isn't helping either. Stellantis recently halted its all-electric Ram 1500 project, and GM reduced back its plans for EV expansion. Ford has already delayed the release of its second-generation Lightning in favor of a simpler, less expensive electric truck that is anticipated in 2027.

The change highlights a dramatic reset in expectations for electric pickups, which haven't yet attracted the mass-market fervor that automakers had hoped for.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen

15.04.25 Ford Motor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 11,23 -1,72% Ford Motor Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:47 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen